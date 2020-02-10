Weather-wise, today is going to be a good day in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.
The upcoming forecast according to the National Weather Service includes:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 40. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the evening.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. South wind 5 to 9 mph.
Wednesday: A slight chance of snow before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., then a slight chance of rain after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Blustery.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 16.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 10.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.
Friday night: A slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Saturday: A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Saturday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Sunday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.
