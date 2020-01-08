It may not feel like it right now, but winter is coming.
Temps today and Thursday will reach the 40s, according to the National Weather Service. While today will be sunny, Thursday will see an increase of clouds that will remain in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area through Friday, when the high will dip down to 30. In addition, Friday brings a chance of snow during the day and overnight. Snow is also possible Saturday as the high temperature drops down to the low 20s.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a southeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 38 by 11 p.m. Southeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 47. South wind 7 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Friday: A 30% chance of snow after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.
Friday night: A 40% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Saturday: A chance of snow before 7 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Monday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 32.
Monday night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.