Today will be pleasant but Thursday looks to be a hot one with a high around 90.
Isolated thunderstorms possible tonight, and Friday night into the weekend, but severe weather is not anticipated, the National Weather Service reported.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph after midnight.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
