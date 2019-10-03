The Council Bluffs area will see a break from the rain with temperatures at a high of 59 degrees.
Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy and the low will reach 44 degrees.
On Friday, the gray weather will return after 1 p.m. Chances of rain and thunderstorms will last until the sunny skies come back around Sunday.
The upcoming forecast according to the National Weather Service:
Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 59. North northwest wind around 11 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: A 40% chance of showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. High near 66. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
