It feels more like winter, but the Council Bluffs-Omaha area is due for a warm-up by the end of the week.
Today will be cold, though not as cold and blustery as Monday, according to the National Weather Service. In fact, skies will be mostly sunny through Friday when more clouds are expected.
Temps today should top out in the mid-20s while the low tonight should hover around 18, the weather service reported.
By Friday, temps will again rise to the mid-40s with a slight chance of precipitation in the evening.
The upcoming forecast from the weather service is:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. North northwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 30. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north in the morning.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.
Friday night: A slight chance of rain before 9 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., then a slight chance of snow after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Saturday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 37.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Sunday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.