The Council Bluffs-Omaha area won’t be as windy today, but this week will definitely feel cooler.
A wind advisory is still in effect through noon today, according to the National Weather Service. The wind should begin to taper off in the afternoon.
The rest of the week will be cool, with mostly sunny skies.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 53.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 36.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 60.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 56.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.
