It’s going to be a hot one today, but not as bad next week.
If you are planning a trip out today — say to Westfair or the park — be sure to pack the sunscreen. Skies will be sunny and the temps today will reach the 90s. Things will get a bit cooler Sunday with temps in the 80s.
Westfair gets underway beginning at 7:30 a.m. today with 4-H/FFA shows. Motorcross practice will be held from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. and the carnival rides start up at 1 p.m. For a complete schedule of events, check out Westfair’s page on Facebook.
The upcoming forecast according to the National Weather Service includes:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 6 mph.
Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
