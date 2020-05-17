The sun is coming back in the clear.
Today, the Council Bluffs-southwest Iowa area will see a high of 66 degrees accompanied by partly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Tonight, the low will drop to 47 degrees. On Monday, the high will reach 72 degrees with mostly sunny skies.
The rest of the week will follow the same weather patterns, but the area will see a slight chance of thunderstorms on Thursday. This week’s forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. East northeast wind around 6 mph.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Thursday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
