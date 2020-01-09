Put snow on your radar after today.
Count on partly sunny skies and a high of 47 degrees today, and a 50% chance of snow Friday afternoon, predicted by the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.Winds and temperatures could be blustery, as low as 10 degrees Friday night.
Temperatures will peak up to 23 degrees Saturday, becoming colder into the evening. The low for Saturday night is 14.
The area could see a slight chance of snow on Sunday and Monday.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 47. South wind 6 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northeast after midnight.
Friday: A 50% chance of snow, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 29. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Friday night: A 20% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Blustery.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 23.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Sunday: A slight chance of snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Monday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.
Monday night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.
