Starting today, the Council Bluffs area might see a combination of cloudy and partly sunny skies this week because of daily chances of showers and thunderstorms into next week.
Today, there’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Most of the day should be partly sunny and a high of 81 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms will be in full effect after 7 p.m. with a low of 63 degrees.
On Sunday, the area will have rain before 1 p.m. and mostly cloudy skies the rest of the day.
The rest of the week is predicted to have either rain or showers, or mostly cloudy or partly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light east southeast wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 63. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. East wind around 6 mph.
Sunday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.