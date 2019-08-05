This week’s forecast according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning.
Tonight: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 87. Calm wind.
Tuesday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light southwest wind.
Wednesday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Thursday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
