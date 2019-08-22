Early birds might see a small chance of showers and thunderstorms today before 7 a.m.
For those who sleep through the storms, or wake up after 7 a.m., expect a partly sunny day and a high near 78 degrees.
Friday morning, you might see remnants of early morning storms, but a mostly sunny day.
This weekend, expect some showers and thunderstorms every day through Tuesday.
Details of the forecast according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind 3 to 6 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Friday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.