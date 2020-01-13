Patchy fog and drizzle is possible today, starting in the afternoon and extending into the evening, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
The high is 34 degrees, with wind in the 14 to 16 mph range. Gusts could reach up to 23 mph.
The extended forecast from the weather service includes:
Today: A chance of drizzle, mainly after 5 p.m. Patchy fog before 1 p.m, then patchy fog after 4 p.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 34. South southeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: A chance of drizzle, mainly before 9 p.m. Patchy fog before 9 p.m., then patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. South southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west after midnight.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a steady temperature around 27. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. North northwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 7.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.
Thursday night: Snow, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 18.
Friday: Snow, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 33.
Friday night: A chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Blustery.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 17. Blustery.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.
