Patchy fog is possible today before 7 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. By the time you read this it should be partly sunny and getting sunnier.
The high is 33 degrees, with wind in the 5 to 7 mph range. Tonight’s low is 20 degrees.
The high Wednesday is 27 degrees, with a low of 7 as a cold front surges through the area.
The next chance of snow comes Thursday overnight into Friday, according to the weather service. Look for temperatures in the 20s and 30s those days.
Here’s a look at the forecast from the weather service:
Today: Patchy fog before 7 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 33. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. North northwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 7.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.
Thursday night: Snow, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 18.
Friday: Snow, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 33.
Friday night: A chance of snow, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Blustery.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 17. Blustery.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.
— The BH News Service contributed to this report.
