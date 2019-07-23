This is more like it.
This week looks to be sunny and pleasant in the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area, according to the National Weather Service. Highs will be in the mid-80s most of the week before returning to the 90s this weekend.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
