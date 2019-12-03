The Council Bluffs-Omaha area dodged last week’s snowy bullet, and the forecast this week looks to be a pleasant one.
National Weather Service meteorologists in Valley, Nebraska, said they expect a much calmer and drier workweek after a winter storm brought snow and high winds to much of the region on Thanksgiving Day and the weekend after.
“The jet stream will lift back north,” Cliff Cole, a weather service meteorologist in North Platte, Nebraska. “That will bring a Pacific high pressure moving into the Plains.”
Skies all week should be mostly sunny with a few scattered clouds.
Temps will range in the high 40s until Friday when they dip a dip to the high 30s.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
— The BH News Service contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.