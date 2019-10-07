The upcoming forecast, according to the National Weather Service out of Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 68. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 48. South southeast wind around 7 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South wind around 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. South wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday night: Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
