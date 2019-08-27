After a rainy Monday, the area will be clear and pleasant for a couple of days before more rain possibly moves into the area.
Temps will be nice today and Wednesday. The hottest day this week should be Thursday, with a high in the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service.
The area remains in a hazardous weather outlook, the weather service reported. Thunderstorm chances should return to the forecast by Thursday night, and those chances will then linger into Saturday.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. Light west wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.