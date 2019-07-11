A beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and little humidity is on the way today.
Savor it, Council Bluffs, because the temperature and humidity are about to increase in a big way.
Beginning Friday, the high temperature will stay in the low-to-mid-90s, and no cool relief will be on the way in the near future.
The upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Friday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 92.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 95.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.