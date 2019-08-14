Plenty of sun and some fun temperatures are in store for today.
A high in the upper-70s is expected today, with a slight wind from the northwest. Seems like the perfect opportunity to mow, wash the car or take in some afternoon or evening golf.
The upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
