Throw on some shades and fire up the grill. Today is shaping up to be a splendid summer day.
Expect plenty of sun with a slight southerly wind and a high in the mid-80s. It should be a perfect day to relax in the back yard with a cold beverage.
The upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind around 8 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Saturday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
