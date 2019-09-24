More rain is forecast across the Missouri River basin, with the Climate Prediction Center saying the next few weeks could continue the rainier-than-normal trend.
The upcoming forecast according to the National Weather Service includes:
Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 60. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
