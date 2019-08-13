The area should be dry through Wednesday night when the next round of storms are expected to roll into the region.
The National Weather Service flood advisory remains in affect for counties along the Missouri River on both the Iowa and Nebraska sides.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Wednesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.