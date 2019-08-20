Hot and humid conditions are expected this afternoon, with heat index values between 100 to 106, the National Weather Service reported.
Scattered thunderstorms will develop across the area late this evening and continue overnight. A few of these storms will probably become severe, the weather service said. Large hail will be the primary hazard with the late evening thunderstorms, with damaging wind becoming a primary hazard through the early morning hours.
The potential for several rounds of storms affecting the same areas will lead to pockets of heavy rainfall.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Northeast wind around 6 mph. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
