Rain and thunderstorm chances remain in the forecast from tonight into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind around 7 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.
Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 77.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
