The upcoming week will be chilly with multiple chances for rain and snow.
Tomorrow will be partly sunny with a high near 41.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Snow before 3 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow. High near 39. East wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. East wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41. East wind 7 to 10 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.
Monday night: A slight chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 36.
Tuesday: A slight chance of rain after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Wednesday: A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 53.
Wednesday night: Rain and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 45.
Thursday: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 56.
