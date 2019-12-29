Southwest Iowa saw its share of rain this weekend, only to see more today.
The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska predicts a chance of rain and snow throughout the day between 1 and 3 p.m. Wind speeds as high as 22 mph could add to the mix, but the overall chance of precipitation for today is 30%, possibly amounting to less than a tenth of an inch.
Tonight, temperatures could drop to 31 degrees around 5 p.m., with a 30% chance of snow before midnight.
The weather, according to the National Weather Service:
Today: A chance of rain before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 1 and 3 p.m., then a chance of snow after 3. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 31 by 5 p.m. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 30% chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. West northwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 34.
New Year’s Eve: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
New Year’s Day: Sunny, with a high near 43.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
