Chances for rain, thunderstorms and snow before sunny weekend.
Today there is a 90% chance of rain with a high of 59, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. A 70% chance of rain tonight with possible thunderstorms.
Thursday there is a 90% chance of rain.
The upcoming weather forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Rain, mainly before 11 a.m. High near 59. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of thunderstorms before 7 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m., then rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 62. East southeast wind 7 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday night: Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow before 1 a.m., then a chance of snow and freezing rain between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., then a chance of snow after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Windy.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 37.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 45.
Sunday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Monday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.