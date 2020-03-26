Clouds and a mild wind are expected in the Council Bluffs area today with a high 52.
A chance of rain and a low of 40 through tonight, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Chance for thunderstorms and rain on Friday and Saturday. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: Cloudy, with a high near 52. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Tonight: A 30% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northeast wind around 8 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: A 50% chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 53. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday night: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 a.m. Low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 56. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m., then a chance of showers between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Windy.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
