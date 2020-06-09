The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will get a break from the high temps from the past weekend. But the wind will remain.
Today there is an 80% chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. The high today will be 84 with wind gusts as high as 17 mph from the south.
Chances for showers continue overnight with a low of 56.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. High near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers. Low around 56. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers before 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northwest wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.