In the blink of an eye, it’s already Sunday.
Before 1 p.m., there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms at a high of 77 degrees. Into the night, it might rain more and remain mostly cloudy.
Although Monday will have a similar forecast, the sun will be back Tuesday.
The forecast according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Monday night: A slight chance of thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 10%.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80.
Thursday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75
