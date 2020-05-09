There’s a 30% chance of rain this afternoon.
The high for today is 64 degrees, with showers possible after 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. The rain will continue, with a 60% chance of precipitation in the evening.
The low tonight is 39.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Saturday: A 30% chance of showers after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Light south wind becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10 p.m., then a chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 56. North northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Monday night: A 10% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Tuesday: A chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Wednesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.
Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Friday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
