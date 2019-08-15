Rain is likely today in Council Bluffs, with chances for showers in both the morning and afternoon hours.
Expect a high approaching 80 degrees in the metro with clouds and rain threatening through most of the day.
The upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind.
Friday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
