The thunder might wake you this morning.
Today, the Council Bluffs area will see showers and possible thunderstorms before 8 a.m. and continuing through early afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. The chance of precipitation is 80%, with a high of 76 degrees.
Tonight, skies will clear and the temperature will drop to 57 degrees.
Tomorrow, the area will see sunshine and a high of 83 degrees.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m continuing through 2 p.m. High near 76. Windy, with a north northwest wind 21 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a northwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 8 to 11 mph.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 60.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
