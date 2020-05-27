Chances for thunderstorms will continue through Thursday afternoon, with no severe weather expected, the National Weather Service reported.
By Thursday night, the skies should begin to clear, making way for sunny skies Friday through early next week.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service:
Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Light north wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.
