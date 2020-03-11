Expect rain to continue for the week, and chances for a snow and rain mix this weekend.
Today, will be mostly sunny with a high near 59, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight calls for a 30% chance of rain after 1 a.m. with a low of 46.
Rain and snow is likely starting early Saturday morning after 4 a.m.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: A 30% chance of rain after 1 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 46. South wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: A 40% chance of rain before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming north northwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Friday night: Rain likely before 4 a.m, then rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Saturday: Snow likely before 11 a.m, then rain and snow likely between 11 a.m. and noon, then rain likely after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 41.
Saturday night: A slight chance of rain, mixing with snow after 10 p.m., then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Sunday: A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.
Sunday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Monday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.
