A chance of showers and thunderstorms might continue to impact the Council Bluffs area today.
The high will reach the 80s by this afternoon with a 40% chance of showers, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Rain through the weekend could lead to elevated stream levels and a risk for flooding, the weather service reported.
Tonight, showers and thunderstorms are likely after 1 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
