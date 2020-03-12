Friday may be the last day full of sun until next week, with rain and snow possible in the near future.
Today, the high will be in the low 50s with a chance of rain in the morning and potential high winds, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, the wind will continue with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday through Tuesday calls for chances of rain and snow with temps staggering between the upper 30s and lower 40s.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A 30% chance of rain before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a steady temperature around 51. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north northwest 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Friday night: Rain likely before 3 a.m., then rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: Snow likely before noon, then rain and snow likely between noon and 2 p.m., then a chance of rain after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Sunday: Cloudy, with a high near 43.
Sunday night: A slight chance of rain after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 36.
Monday: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 49.
Monday night: Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 32.
Tuesday: Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.
