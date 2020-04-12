A mixture of rain and snow will fall on the Council Bluffs area today.
Expect a chance of rain before 3 p.m., and the mixture of rain and snow after 3. Some thunder is possible, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
The temperature will fall to 32 degrees around 5 p.m., with wind gusts as high as 42 mph.
Later tonight, a low of 23 and snow is possible.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: Rain before 3 p.m, then rain and snow between 3 and 4 p.m, then snow after 4. Some thunder is also possible. Temperature falling to around 32 by 5 p.m. Windy, with a north wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: Snow, mainly before 7 p.m. Low around 23. Windy, with a north northwest wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a northwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47.
Thursday night:A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
