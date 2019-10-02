Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast, again.
After 1 p.m., a thunderstorm is likely. The high will be 59 degrees with cloudy skies. Tonight, there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m., with a low of 48 degrees.
On Thursday, the area will see sunny skies and no showers until possibly Friday afternoon.
The upcoming forecast according to the National Weather Service:
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 59. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. North northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Friday: A 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
Friday night: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62.
