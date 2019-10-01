The National Weather Service is forecasting heavy rain for parts of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa and issuing flash flood watches.
The service says a slow-moving cold front will trigger thunderstorms and deluges. Up to 5 inches is expected through early Wednesday along a corridor from Iowa’s Monona County west to Nebraska’s Platte County. The service says up to 2 inches is possible elsewhere in the two states.
The coming storms follow heavy rain over the weekend in much of the same area. Flood warnings continue along the Missouri River south of Little Sioux in Iowa and Tekamah in Nebraska.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Steady temperature around 74. South wind around 6 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 57. North wind around 7 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Cloudy, with a high near 63. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 63.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 64.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
