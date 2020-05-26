There will be small chances for thunderstorms from today into Thursday, but the chance of organized severe storms appears to be fairly low at this time, the National Weather Service reported.
The high today should be in the mid-70s, and the low tonight should drop down to the low 60s. Though it will be rainy, high temps this week will remain in the mid- to upper-70s, a pleasant change from the cooler temps the area has seen in the past few weeks.
Showers are expected to taper off by Thursday evening, and the weekend forecast looks to be sunny and warm, the weather service reported.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service:
Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light north northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Wednesday night: A 20% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Thursday: A 20% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80.
