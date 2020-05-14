Rain chances today will continue through Saturday night.
A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Pottawattamie County and the surrounding area due to rain and thunderstorms that are expected during the next few days. The next best chance for a strong thunderstorm will be Saturday.
This morning, there is a 60% chance of storms that should clear by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Rainfall amounts are expected to be less than a tenth of an inch.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind 5 to 8 mph.
Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.
Friday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.
