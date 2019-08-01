Rain and thunderstorms are expected to stick around the Council Bluffs area today.
A high in the low-80s is expected, as are showers for much of the day. Rainfall amounts could approach an inch by day’s end before another round of rain could potentially enter the area Friday.
The upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 a.m. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 82. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East southeast wind around 6 mph. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Friday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88.
Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
