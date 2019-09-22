This is it. The last day of summer.
More showers and thunderstorms are expected today in the Council Bluffs area before 1 p.m. Overall, it should be cloudy, gradually becoming sunny.
This week’s forecast according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 6 to 9 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Calm wind.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Thursday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
