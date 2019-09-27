A mix of sunshine and rain will overcome the Council Bluffs area today.
Before 1 p.m., there’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Overall, it should be a gradually sunny day with a high of 76 degrees.
Tonight, expect only a 20% chance of rain, partly cloudy skies and a low of 52 degrees.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service:
Today: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 6 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A 20% chance of showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. North wind 5 to 9 mph.
Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.
Tuesday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 54.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.
