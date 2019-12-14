There’s nothing like the wind to make cold temperatures feel even colder.
Bundle up, a single-digit low temperature is expected tonight, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Skies will be mostly sunny, but with a high of only 20 and wind speeds up to 22 mph, you better dress for the weather. Especially if you’re working outside or traveling anywhere.
The low will be 9 degrees tonight and will slowly warm up to about 20 degrees Sunday. A 20% chance of snowfall is expected Sunday afternoon and Monday.
The weather, according to the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 20. North northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Sunday: A 20% chance of snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Calm wind.
Sunday Night: A 20% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Monday: A 20% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 27.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 11.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 35.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.
