The Council Bluffs area will see a slight chance of rain before 4 p.m. today, according the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Although the high is predicted to be 50 degrees, skies will be mostly cloudy. Tonight, expect a low of 37 degrees.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service:
Today: A slight chance of rain between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
