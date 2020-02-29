The temperature will continue to climb this weekend, making it a perfect weekend to spend outdoors.
“It looks like this weekend we will be fairly warm, we should see upper-60s on Saturday with mid-50s on Sunday,” said Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
There is a small chance for snow and rain on Monday, but Gross said it’s nothing to worry about.
“It doesn’t look like it’s going to be a whole lot,” she said. “There is a 20 to 30% chance of snow and rain, but it doesn’t look like it will be anything heavy.”
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Monday: A slight chance of snow before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow between 11 a.m. and noon, then a chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 53.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 49.
