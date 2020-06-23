The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see a break from rain until chances return Wednesday night.
Today the high will be in the upper 70s with a sunny afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Wind gusts from the north could reach 20 mph throughout the day.
Tonight winds will become calm with a low of 56.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. North northwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind.
Wednesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.